Maine High School Field Hockey Championship Weekend

Maine's High School Field Hockey Championships
A, B, and C Classes
Live on Maine Public Television on Saturday, November 8 starting at 11:00 am
Rebroadcast in their entirety on Sunday, November 9

Maine Public has a rich history of covering Maine’s High School Basketball Championships. Every year, viewers across Maine settle in to cheer on their local teams as they compete for the coveted Gold Balls. This year we are expanding our Maine Public Sports offerings by starting a new tradition and turning our attention to girl’s field hockey.

Join us on Maine Public Television as we celebrate the power of sports and highlight the achievements of these student-athletes on the grass and turf in a sport played across Maine.

Coverage of Maine High School Field Hockey Championship Weekend is made possible through the generous support of Major Sponsor the Hammond Lumber Company and by Skowhegan Savings Bank, Coastal Auto Parts, Atlantic Youth Sports, and Maine Public’s viewers and listeners.