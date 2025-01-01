Maine High School Field Hockey Championship Weekend

Maine Public has a rich history of covering Maine’s High School Basketball Championships. Every year, viewers across Maine settle in to cheer on their local teams as they compete for the coveted Gold Balls. This year we are expanding our Maine Public Sports offerings by starting a new tradition and turning our attention to girl’s field hockey.

Join us on Maine Public Television as we celebrate the power of sports and highlight the achievements of these student-athletes on the grass and turf in a sport played across Maine.