Maine Democratic Congressman Jared Golden is co-sponsoring legislation that would repeal past authorizations for the use of military force and create a…
After months of news coverage and weeks of hearings, the U.S. House is set to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against President Donald…
The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump enters a new phase this week, raising the political stakes for the president and also for lawmakers…
Maine Republicans rallied outside of Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s Lewiston office on Tuesday to protest what they say is his lack of support for…
A House committee has unanimously approved a bill by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District to expand federal small business…
2nd District Congressman Jared Golden held a roundtable discussion at Community Concepts in Lewiston, with a focus on addressing the what he calls the…
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed HR 1, the Democratic-backed election reform bill that includes an amendment from Maine 2nd District Rep.…
Maine’s two Democratic representatives for Congress usually agree on most issues, but they do not align on a bill that would expand federal background…
2nd District U.S. Rep. Jared Golden is urging his colleagues on the House Small Business Committee to develop an infrastructure package that focuses on…
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden cited his personal experiences as a Marine combat veteran to advocate for an amendment to legislation that would provide child care…