Incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, is well known in Maine's 1st Congressional District where she was first elected in 2008. Since then she…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District says Congress should place further restraints on the power of a president to conduct…
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District was the first member of Maine’s congressional delegation to call for an impeachment inquiry of President…
As wildfires continue to scorch the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Maine U.S. House Rep. Chellie Pingree says one of the culprits is President Trump's trade…
The House version of the National Defense Authorization Act has several proposals sponsored or co-sponsored by 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree. “One…
Maine’s two Democratic representatives for Congress usually agree on most issues, but they do not align on a bill that would expand federal background…
U.S. State Rep. Chellie Pingree is urging passage of the budget bill covering agriculture and Food and Drug Administration programs because she says…
Maine 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree joined a group of incoming House Democrats, along with environmental activists and current members,…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District serves on the conference committee ironing out differences in what congressional leaders are…
Congress has until the end of September to reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) that has helped fund scores of projects in Maine.The…