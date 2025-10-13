Social Security's phase out of paper checks has been 'needlessly bureaucratic,' Pingree says

As the Social Security Administration begins phasing out the distribution of paper benefits checks, members of Maine's congressional delegation say they're worried about the rollout.

The agency says electronic payments are faster, more secure and convenient, eliminating mail delays and trips to the bank.

But during a recent tele-town hall with AARP Maine, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said she's concerned about how the transition will impact Mainers who don't have reliable internet access or a bank account.

"We think right now the process is needlessly bureaucratic, and there's not a lot of information available to us," Pingree said. Representatives with AARP also said they were seeking more information about the rollout.

If electronic payments aren't workable, beneficiaries can request a waiver with the Social Security Administration to continue receiving a paper check, Pingree said.

And those without a bank account can opt to receive federal benefits payments on a pre-paid debt card.

The Social Security Administration had set a Sept. 30 deadline to stop issuing paper checks to beneficiaries, and has been encouraging people to visit the agency's website to set up a "my Social Security" account or add direct deposit information if they have an account already.

Social Security has said it will continue issuing payments during the government shutdown — and during the electronic payment transition period.