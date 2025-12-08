Bangor Studio/Membership Department
After visit to Scarborough ICE office, Rep. Pingree says attorney access concerns remain

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:59 PM EST
Rep. Pingree speaks outside ICE's field office in Scarborough on Monday, Dec. 8th, 2025.
Rep. Pingree speaks outside ICE's field office in Scarborough on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

Maine Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said key questions remain unanswered after an oversight visit to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Scarborough on Monday. The visit comes amid renewed scrutiny of ICE actions under the Trump Administration.

Pingree's visit was prompted by reports that attorneys were being barred from accompanying their clients during check-in appointments at the office.

But Pingree said ICE officials told her that the restrictions were put in place by an independent contractor, BI Incorporated, that manages an ankle monitor tracking system and other so-called "alternative to detention" technology.

"The contractor is the one who often denies people the ability to bring their attorney in when they have a meeting for their annual - for their check in, a routine kind of meeting," Pingree said. "So we found that the people in this facility passed the buck. So we had specifically asked for the independent contractor to be here today. They weren't."

Melissa Brennan, with the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, joined Pingree for the visit, and said she was blocked from accompanying one of her clients during an appointment over the summer.

Pingree says her office will continue seeking answers about attorney access from BI Incorporated.

Immigration Immigration and Customs EnforcementChellie PingreeImmigrants in MaineScarborough
