Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Trump delays increased tariffs for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for a year

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 2, 2026 at 6:10 PM EST
Daryl Shirk and Delmar Hoover, left, install a set of kitchen cabinets inside a new home on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Mayfield, Ky.
Joshua A. Bickel
/
AP
Daryl Shirk and Delmar Hoover, left, install a set of kitchen cabinets inside a new home on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Mayfield, Ky.

The Trump Administration has delayed increased tariffs for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for another year.

The increased tariffs would have applied to Canada's exports of softwood timber and lumber, which come into Maine for use in housing construction.

The White House said in its proclamation on December 31 that productive negotiations with trade partners to address reciprocity and national security concerns are continuing.

The U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement is due to be reviewed in July to assess its effectiveness in protecting U.S. defense capabilities, construction and economic strength.

At a hearing before the U.S. Trade Representative last month, a spokesman for the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance testified that the agreement must be strengthened to prohibit China and other nations from moving wood imports through Canada to avoid U.S. duties.
Tags
Business and Economy tariffs
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet