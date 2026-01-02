Trump delays increased tariffs for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for a year

The Trump Administration has delayed increased tariffs for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for another year.

The increased tariffs would have applied to Canada's exports of softwood timber and lumber, which come into Maine for use in housing construction.

The White House said in its proclamation on December 31 that productive negotiations with trade partners to address reciprocity and national security concerns are continuing.

The U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement is due to be reviewed in July to assess its effectiveness in protecting U.S. defense capabilities, construction and economic strength.

At a hearing before the U.S. Trade Representative last month, a spokesman for the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance testified that the agreement must be strengthened to prohibit China and other nations from moving wood imports through Canada to avoid U.S. duties.