Maine’s lobster fishermen braced for a difficult summer this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but then the unexpected happened. They kept…
The Trump administration has lifted a 10% tariff on aluminum imported from Canada.U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District says the move comes…
The governors of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont are calling on President Donald Trump to reverse a 10% tariff on imports of aluminum from Canada,…
A federal award of some $50 million to Maine lobstermen to compensate for losses created by the U.S. trade war with China is upsetting live lobster…
Maine lobstermen will get a share of $530 million in federal relief for the U.S. Seafood industry, which has been hurt by the trade dispute with China.…
There appears to be further movement in the effort to knock back Chinese tariffs on American lobster.Monday the Chinese government announced it would…
China is slightly lowering tariffs on U.S. lobster, but industry observers say it is not enough to reboot Maine's languishing sales to that country. At…
Maine's Congressional delegation is asking the Trump administration for proof that its recent trade deal with China will actually make a difference for…
U.S. Senator Susan Collins is claiming a victory for lobstermen in President Trump's just-announced trade deal with China. But after taking a big hit…
Maine Sen. Angus King says the state’s blueberry industry isn’t getting the assistance it deserves. He took to the Senate floor Wednesday to protest…