Maine State Chamber of Commerce hopeful a trade deal with Canada can still be made

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce president said he believes failing trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada are the reason for the bump in tariffs on Canadian goods from 25% to 35% that will take effect August 8.

Patrick Woodcock said lumber prices increased Friday as a result of the tariff announcement, and he said the auto industry will also feel a big impact.

"I would say the friction point for this negotiation reveals itself on where the application of the tariffs is," Woodcock said. "Autos are hugely important, integrated supply chains across the border, different companies have different exposure to the tariff rates. I think it is a big sticking point right now between the negotiations."

Woodcock said the U.S. and Canada have a longstanding trade relationship that is too important to lose. He's hopeful a deal similar to the one struck with the EU can be worked out with Canada to provide stability for Maine's auto and forest products industries.

"I do think there will be an agreement. U.S.-Canada has had a terrific economic collaboration. Their success is our success. I do think there will be a deal. It's too important of a trading relationship," Woodcock said.