Houlton businesses hurting as Canadian tariffs poised to increase to 35%

As the Trump Administration is poised to impose 35% tariffs on Canadian goods effective August 8, restaurants and coffee shops are already reporting less foot traffic from Canadian visitors.

Houlton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jane Torres said businesses in the region are depending on seasonal visitors from southern Maine and Massachusetts.

"We have a huge influx of summer people who come for the summer or for a couple of weeks. They are really sustaining the economy right now," Torres said.

Torres said the Chamber's Midnight Madness event on July 3 had 1,000 fewer participants this year as compared to last.

Canadians will come across the border to visit family, she said but will not shop as much.

"We tend to be going over there. Some are coming over to visit family. But they are not shopping in the stores much and you don't see Canadian cars in the parking lots. Certainly, you don't see as many on the highway," Torres said.