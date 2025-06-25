Gov. Mills touts economic ties, tries to reassure tourists during trip to Canada

Governor Janet Mills is visiting Atlantic Canada this week, encouraging Canadians to visit and do business in Maine despite unease over the Trump administration's tariffs and immigration crackdown.

On Tuesday, Mills joined New Brunswick premier Susan Holt at an event hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

In a report published by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Mills said Canadians should feel safe crossing into Maine, despite some high-profile cases of Canadians being detained.

"I can understand the angst when you hear one or two stories on a 4,000 mile long border," Mills said. "It can be scary, and people have a right to feel anxiety. But tens of thousands of people are crossing the border every day."

Maine has already seen a drop this year in the number of travelers crossing into the state from Canada.

Mills' tour continues today in Halifax for a meeting with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.