Gov. Mills touts economic ties, tries to reassure tourists during trip to Canada

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published June 25, 2025 at 1:22 PM EDT
The view of Mulholland Point Lighthouse on Campobello Island from Lubec, Maine.
Ari Snider
Governor Janet Mills is visiting Atlantic Canada this week, encouraging Canadians to visit and do business in Maine despite unease over the Trump administration's tariffs and immigration crackdown.

On Tuesday, Mills joined New Brunswick premier Susan Holt at an event hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

In a report published by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Mills said Canadians should feel safe crossing into Maine, despite some high-profile cases of Canadians being detained.

"I can understand the angst when you hear one or two stories on a 4,000 mile long border," Mills said. "It can be scary, and people have a right to feel anxiety. But tens of thousands of people are crossing the border every day."

Maine has already seen a drop this year in the number of travelers crossing into the state from Canada.

Mills' tour continues today in Halifax for a meeting with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
Politics Janet MillsMaine Canada relationstariffs
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
