Golden supports release of Epstein files saying Trump helped stoke Americans' interest

Maine Congressman Jared Golden on Monday reiterated his support for releasing documents related to the government's investigation of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying disclosure of the files is important because President Trump and other politicians have built up Americans' expectations.

A Democrat who represents the Trump-friendly 2nd District, Golden said during a wide-ranging interview on Maine Calling that the president and other elected officials nurtured many of the conspiracies related to Epstein and criminal charges that he trafficked underage girls.

"It's been the American people who have been told repeatedly by many elected officials — to include the sitting president of the United States — that this is an issue that they should be paying attention to, that it was indicative of a cover-up on behalf of the wealthy and the powerful and the elite in this country," Golden said.

Trump has previously called for a full investigation and at times suggested that prominent Democrats are implicated in the scandal. He has since called the whole affair a hoax amid speculation that he might be in the investigative files.

House Speaker Mike Johnson kicked off the traditional August recess early to avoid a vote designed to compel release of the documents. But the issue shows little sign of abating and could be center stage when Congress returns in September.