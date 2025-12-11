Angus King, Susan Collins vote in favor of ACA subsidy extension

This story will be updated.

U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins both voted Thursday to advance a proposed three-year extension of subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The two were divided on a Republican plan that would have replaced the subsidies with health savings accounts.

Both measures ultimately failed to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance.

King, an independent, voted for the three-year extension put forward by Democrats. But he opposed the Republican bill, which he described as a "complicated proposal that will not address the impending premium increases."

Collins was one of four Republicans to vote to advance the Democratic bill. She also voted in support of the GOP proposal on health savings accounts. In a statement, Collins said neither bill was a perfect solution to the problem but that she also planned to propose amendments to improve both measures.