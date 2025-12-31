Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
New Year opens signature-collection window for Maine political candidates

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published December 31, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
The polling station at the Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, is seen Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Michael Dwyer
/
AP file
The polling station at the Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, is seen Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The New Year kicks off an important signature gathering window for political candidates in Maine.

Beginning Jan. 1, candidates running for federal, state and county offices can begin collecting signatures to qualify for the June primary ballot. Each party candidate has to obtain a set number of signatures from registered voters and that number varies by office.

For example, party hopefuls running for the U.S. Senate and governor must gather 2,000 signatures to appear on the primary ballot, while those running for the U.S. House must collect 1,000 signatures.

The thresholds are significantly lower for legislative and county office candidates.

The deadline to turn in signatures is March 16.

Hitting that target will be easier for those who have already built organizations and volunteer networks.

Non-party candidates must also gather signatures to qualify for the November election. They have to obtain more signatures and they have until June 1 to do it
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
