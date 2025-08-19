Graham Platner, veteran, oyster farmer, launches bid to topple Sen. Susan Collins

Graham Platner, a Sullivan native and military veteran, on Tuesday announced that he's running as a Democrat to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Platner, who owns Waukeag Neck Oyster Company, kicked off his campaign with a video attacking a political system that he says works in service of the ultra wealthy and is enabled by politicians like Collins, who he says is no different than other Republicans.

"I’m not fooled by this fake charade of Collins’ deliberations and moderation," he says in his campaign video. "The difference between Susan Collins and (Texas Sen.) Ted Cruz is that at least Ted Cruz is honest about selling us out and not giving a damn."

Collins is expected to seek her sixth term next year and is considered vulnerable by Democrats, who have yet to recruit a high-profile candidate. At age 40 and with no prior political experience, Platner doesn't fit that description. However, his campaign platform could draw interest from Democratic primary voters while potentially complicating efforts by national Democrats to draft Gov. Janet Mills to challenge Collins. Mills, who has at times seemed ambivalent about running, has said she has no timetable to make a decision.

Set to a soundtrack resembling an American truck commercial, Platner's launch video portrays him as a rugged economic populist eager to take on a system rigged by wealthy interests.

"I’m not afraid to name an enemy. And the enemy is the oligarchy. It’s the billionaires who pay for it and the politicians who sell us out," he says.

Platner served three tours in Iraq as a Marine and another in Afghanistan with Army National Guard. He later attended George Washington University on the G.I. Bill, a law that helps military veterans and provides education funding.

His campaign has scheduled a series of town hall events that kick off Sept. 22 in Ellsworth.