Maine exports fluctuate dramatically as tariffs drive increased trade volatility

Maine's exports were down 29% in August, according to the latest report from the Maine State Economist Office.

But Patrick Woodcock, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, cautions against reading too much into one month's data, noting that exports were up in July, after falling in June.

Trade, he said, is often subject to big swings, a trend that's been amplified as businesses try to keep pace with shifting tariff policies.

"That uncertainty has made even more pronounced volatility month to month," he said. "Maine is extremely exposed to exports and imports from Canada, and there has been a lot of modifications with trade policies."

Canada is by far Maine's largest trading partner. Woodcock said forestry products, seafood, and energy account for much of that economic exchange.

He said business groups are keeping a close eye on a Supreme Court case challenging Trump's tariffs, and on negotiations set for next July between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to review their shared trade agreement.