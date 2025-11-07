Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine sees bigger price increases for tariff-sensitive grocery items

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:17 PM EST

Grocery prices rose slightly in Maine in October, according to Maine Public's Index of 10 common grocery items. Some of the biggest price rises were see in tariff-sensitive products. Coffee, for instance, rose 2.5% over September. Other increases were seen in tomatoes, rice, and frozen shrimp.

Egg prices continued to decline, down 18% in October. But salmon rose by 10%.

Other household expenses such as rent and gasoline were relative stable in October, but heating fuel costs rose in anticipation of winter demand.
Irwin Gratz
