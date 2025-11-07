Maine sees bigger price increases for tariff-sensitive grocery items

Grocery prices rose slightly in Maine in October, according to Maine Public's Index of 10 common grocery items. Some of the biggest price rises were see in tariff-sensitive products. Coffee, for instance, rose 2.5% over September. Other increases were seen in tomatoes, rice, and frozen shrimp.

Egg prices continued to decline, down 18% in October. But salmon rose by 10%.

Other household expenses such as rent and gasoline were relative stable in October, but heating fuel costs rose in anticipation of winter demand.