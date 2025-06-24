Lawmakers returning to deal with vetoes and dozens more bills

State lawmakers will return to Augusta Wednesday to deal with dozens of additional bills and a handful of vetoes from Gov. Janet Mills.

Lawmakers have finished most of their work for the year. But on Tuesday, the budget-writing committee voted to fund more than 50 bills that received preliminary approval but were in legislative limbo because they could cost money to implement.

The House and Senate will vote on those bills on Wednesday as well as at least five vetoes from Gov. Mills.

The governor vetoed a bill that would have prohibited the state from using eminent domain to take tribal lands. She also rejected bills that would have changed eligibility to be represented by Maine's public defender program and that would direct Maine Housing to provide funding to create substance use recovery houses for individuals from "underserved, underrepresented or disparately impacted" communities.

Another bill that Mills vetoed sought to increase the influence of the Maine State Ferry Advisory Board on decisions. The Democrat also vetoed a bill that aimed to protect farm workers who engage in "concerted activity," such as discussing wages, working conditions and other employment issues.

Lawmakers will likely have to return at least once more to deal with any additional vetoes from Mills before adjourning the 2025 session.

