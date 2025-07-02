Mills won't sign contentious bill dealing with federal immigration enforcement

Gov. Janet Mills won't sign a controversial bill that would restrict how state and local police collaborate with federal immigration agents.

The bill, LD 1971, would prohibit police in Maine from stopping, interrogating, or detaining someone based on immigration status alone. It would also require federal immigration agents to obtain a court order or a warrant before Maine police can transfer a detainee to their custody.

Supporters of the bill argued that it was needed to provide clarity to local law enforcement and to prevent police in Maine from being dragged into the Trump administration's efforts to detain and deport large numbers of non-citizens.

But a spokesman for Mills, a Democrat who formerly served as Maine's attorney general, said Monday that she will "hold" the bill — rather than sign it into law — until the Maine Legislature reconvenes either later this year or early next year.

"The governor understands the motivation behind the legislation," Mills spokesman Ben Goodman said in a statement. "She believes, however, that the legislation as enacted — which is billed as attempting to provide clarity to Maine law enforcement — does the opposite. The bill is both overly broad and confusing, as it establishes a complicated legal regime of the type of interactions that are or are not permitted with federal law enforcement."

Once lawmakers reconvene, Mills will have the option of vetoing the measure or allowing it to become law without her signature. The latter scenario seems implausible, however given her concerns about the bill. Lawmakers could also send a revised version to the governor for her consideration.

Senate President Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, and House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, indicated Wednesday that they hope to resolve the governor's issues with the current bill.

“Here in Maine, we continue to see and hear horrifying stories of people being detained without due process — including folks who are legally present in our state," Fecteau and Daughtry said in a joint statement. "This bill seeks to ensure that all Maine people have access to justice and due process. Due process is not some sort of aspiration. It is a cornerstone of our nation’s Constitution. We are committed to working with the Governor to address her concerns with the bill and find a path forward that reinforces fidelity to these core American principles.”

The measure was one of the most contentious of the 2025 legislative session and the pitched debate reflected the deep divisions in the country over the Trump administration's aggressive and some say unconstitutional detention and deportation campaign. Federal immigration agents have detained numerous non-citizens in Maine, sometimes with help from local police.

The bill passed the Democratic-controlled House by just two votes after receiving initial approval by a single vote. The margin in the Senate was wider but still fell largely along party lines.

The Legislature adjourned the 2025 session last month. Mills would be required to either veto the bill or allow it to become law without her signature whenever lawmakers reconvene for at least three days, whether during a special session this year or during the 2026 legislative session.