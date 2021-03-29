-
A new rule that will further curtail the ability of asylum seekers in the United States to work becomes official Friday.If it is not held up by legal…
Roughly 180 asylum seekers have arrived at the Portland bus depot in recent weeks, forcing quick action by city staff and non-profit groups to find…
Since mid-November, 179 asylum seekers have arrived in Portland from the southern border. City spokesperson Jessica Grondin says that's a higher number…
The city of Portland is preparing to accept applications to reimburse nonprofits for contributions they made to the care of hundreds of asylum seekers who…
Asylum seekers arrived Friday morning in Portland from the southern U.S. border. City spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the 28 individuals will be housed…
More than 30 new immigrants are set to arrive in Portland Friday morning. City Manager Jon Jennings said the group of asylum seekers is made up of…
The Trump Administration is proposing new rules that would make some asylum seekers wait one year before they would be eligible for work and that would…
Maine's Congressional delegation announced Friday that the city of Portland, Preble Street Resource Center and the Jewish Community Alliance will receive…
'It’s Just New People To Bond With' — Maine Host Families And Asylum Seekers Adjust To Life TogetherIt has been six weeks since hundreds of asylum seekers — mostly from African countries — had to vacate the Portland Expo, and the housing search for these…
The Portland City Council in Maine will allocate over $900,000 in private donations to the more than 400 asylum seekers that arrived this summer. The…