Attorney general suing Westbrook man for allegedly providing unlicensed immigration services

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has filed suit against a Westbrook man for allegedly defrauding dozens of asylum seekers through unlicensed legal services. The state said the case is part of a broader effort to address legal scams targeting immigrant communities.

In a civil suit, the state alleges Shonda Okonda falsely advertised immigration legal services he was not qualified to perform, helping more than 50 clients and accepting more than $10,000 for his services since 2020.

In addition, Frey said Okonda submitted immigration paperwork with incomplete, misleading and sometimes incorrect information, putting his clients at risk.

"That could put them behind in their immigration process, it could also lead to adverse immigration consequences," Frey said.

Okonda denies telling anyone he was a lawyer, and said the money he received was given voluntarily as donations to the church he runs in Portland.

"I don't have anything to hide. The work that we do was to help immigrants," he said.

Okonda said he has sheltered many homeless immigrants in his church.

Frey said this case is part of a broader effort to combat unlicensed legal services in immigrant communities, in partnership with aid groups and community organizations. He's hoping to gather more information through a new online portal where the public can submit anonymous tips.