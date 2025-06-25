Legislature fails to override 5 Mills vetoes, including barring the state from seizing tribal lands

The Maine House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. Janet Mills' veto of a bill that would bar the state from seizing tribal lands for public use.

The measure would have added a new eminent domain restriction to the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. But Mills said it's unnecessary because the agreement already imposes limits on taking tribal land. And she argues that the bill could not be undone if ratified by the four recognized tribes in Maine.

The bill, sponsored by Republican minority leader Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, was enacted 89-55 in the House, but it shed 12 votes during Wednesday's override vote to fall well short of the two-thirds needed to overcome the veto.

Rep. Adam Lee, a Democrat from Auburn, sharply criticized Mills' objections, and those lawmakers who he said have failed to challenge her on tribal issues.

"Because every time we pass something, and she vetoes it, her veto has been upheld," he said.

Lawmakers also upheld four other vetoes that the governor issued in the past week. One would have changed eligibility to be represented by Maine's public defender program and another would direct Maine Housing to provide funding to create substance use recovery houses for individuals from "underserved, underrepresented or disparately impacted" communities.

Another bill vetoed by Mills sought to increase the influence of the Maine State Ferry Advisory Board on decisions. The Democrat also vetoed a bill that aimed to protect farm workers who engage in "concerted activity," such as discussing wages, working conditions and other employment issues.