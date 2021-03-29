-
Maine has moved closer to joining the dozen or so states that have legalized gambling on athletic events.The Legislature’s Veterans And Legal Affairs…
-
It’s being called a landmark Supreme Court decision and a historic day for American sports, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a federal ban on…
-
A bill that would pave the way for a third casino in either Cumberland or York counties failed Wednesday in the Maine House. While proponents argued the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine_ From state lottery games to tribal casinos and slots, state lawmakers will consider several gambling bills during this legislative…
-
There's yet another effort underway to bring a casino to York County. Supporters of the planned citizen initiative have a tough hurdle ahead of them.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — The ballot in 2016 could turn out to be one of the busiest ever if new gambling questions are approved by the secretary of state's…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage says that a large resort casino in southern Maine would negatively impact the state.In a letter to members of…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Legislation that would authorize a casino in the Houlton area in Aroostook County was portrayed as an economic development boon to the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is calling for an overhaul of gaming policy in Maine. They made their case at a press conference in…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state Lottery Commission has plans to allow the lottery-style game "keno" in as many as 150 locations around Maine. But some…