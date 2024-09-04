Maine casino inspectors take no-confidence vote in state's chief gambling regulator

Maine's casino inspectors have taken a vote of no confidence in the executive director of the state's Gambling Control Unit.

The nine public safety inspectors said Milton Champion had created a "deeply dysfunctional and toxic workplace."

The workers, who are members of the Maine Service Employees Association, allege that Champion has disregarded the terms of their union contract, retaliated against individuals, and pursued deregulation of the state's two casinos without voter input.

Inspector Gayle Craig, who works at Hollywood Casino in Bangor, said shortly after she and others filed a grievance over incorrect holiday pay, Champion cut back their hours on weekends and holidays. She said that undermined their core responsibility.

"It just takes away our ability for oversight," Craig said. "That alone - the schedule change was a form of retaliation."

Craig said she worries less oversight means more infractions could go unnoticed.

Union representative Frankie St. Amand said previous issues involving Champion have gone unresolved.

"I think at this point, the director needs to be removed from his position so that these hardworking inspectors can continue to do the work that they're employed to do," she said.

Last year Champion was placed on a temporary leave for a separate issue involving inappropriate social media posts.

Champion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.