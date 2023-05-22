Maine official in charge of sports betting placed on leave after inappropriate tweets

The executive director of Maine's Gambling Control Unit has been placed on administrative leave by the Department of Public Safety pending a review of his conduct.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the department, which oversees the unit, said because it was an ongoing personnel matter, he could not comment further. But the Portland Press Herald is reporting that Milt Champion was placed on leave after the newspaper inquired about recent Tweets he made from his personal account.

According to the paper, in one post, Champion responded to a video showing demonstrators with a white nationalist group marching in Washington D.C. by writing "at least they are not burning down cities and looting stores."

And in another Champion wrote that "bitches" might be a better way to refer to a group of women since he'd been told that the term "ladies" was not professional or appropriate.

Champion has served as executive director of the unit for the past six years. According to his LinkedIn page, he was named "manager of the year" in 2018 at Maine's Department of Public Safety.