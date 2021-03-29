-
The Maine House of Representatives has upheld Gov. Janet Mills veto of legislation that would have allowed sports betting in Maine. Republican Rep. Seth…
The State Senate has voted to override Gov. Janet Mills’ veto of legislation that would allow sports gambling in Maine.Democratic Senator Louis Luchini of…
Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed three of the 40 bills she held from the last session of the legislature. One of the vetoes targets a measure allowing sports…
Gov. Janet Mills has held 39 bills for further consideration - ranging from sales tax exemptions to a measure allowing sports betting in Maine. The…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills declined to act on legislation to allow sports betting and nearly 40 other bills passed by lawmakers in the final…
Maine has moved closer to joining the dozen or so states that have legalized gambling on athletic events.The Legislature’s Veterans And Legal Affairs…
About one year ago the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law that banned betting on sporting events, which prompted several states to pass laws that…
The Maine Legislature is considering several proposals that would expand betting on live sporting events, including the Super Bowl.Sen. Louis Luchini of…