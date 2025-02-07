Judge rules to allow sports bar to resume bets ahead of Super Bowl

A judge has ruled today that Maine's first in-person sports betting parlor will be allowed to take bets for Super Bowl weekend.

Since opening in Portland in September, Oddfellah's Sportsbook and Bar has operated under a temporary sports wagering facility license. But earlier this month the director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit denied the application for a permanent license, on grounds that it didn't qualify.

First Tracks Investments, which owns the bar, appealed the denial, and asked the court for a temporary order to allow them to continue taking bets.

Cumberland County Superior Court Justice John O'Neil ruled in favor of the bar, finding that it would be harmed by the lost revenue, and that the owner would likely succeed in its appeal for a permanent license.

The Department of Public Safety has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, March 6 for the appeal on the permanent license.