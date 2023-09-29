© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine is still on track to launch sports betting in November

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published September 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters about proposed rules for sports betting in the state, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters about proposed rules for sports betting in the state, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.

When legal sports betting in Maine goes live in November, only the state's four federally recognized tribes will be granted gaming licenses to run mobile applications for sports betting. Milton Champion is the executive director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit. He says three of the tribes have agreements to use Caesars Sportsbook as their management service provider.

"So the three tribes [the Mi'kmak Nation, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, and the Penobscot Nation], they don't actually have the app. They will be under contract with Caesars, and Caesars will use their app to offer wagers on behalf of the tribes," he said.

Champion expects the Maine's legislation to go live between Nov. 5 and Nov. 15. The Passamaquoddy Tribe have yet to announce a partnership with an online betting provider.

