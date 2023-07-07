© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics

State's top gambling regulator reinstated after posting inappropriate tweets

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT
Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters about proposed rules for sports betting in the state, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters about proposed rules for sports betting in the state, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.

The executive director of the state's gambling control unit will return to work on July 10. Milton Champion was suspended for a week without pay after posting tweets that were deemed inappropriate.

In May, a complaint was filed. The Bureau of Human Resources investigated and after Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck reviewed the findings HE recommended that Champion receive a 40-hour suspension without pay and in-person training on workplace harassment and social media policies.

In a statement released by the department on Friday, Champion says his tweets were meant to be humorous. Instead he said he now realizes they were anything but. He called them "a mistake and an error in judgement" and apologized for his actions.

Susan Sharon
