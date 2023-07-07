State's top gambling regulator reinstated after posting inappropriate tweets

The executive director of the state's gambling control unit will return to work on July 10. Milton Champion was suspended for a week without pay after posting tweets that were deemed inappropriate.

In May, a complaint was filed. The Bureau of Human Resources investigated and after Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck reviewed the findings HE recommended that Champion receive a 40-hour suspension without pay and in-person training on workplace harassment and social media policies.

In a statement released by the department on Friday, Champion says his tweets were meant to be humorous. Instead he said he now realizes they were anything but. He called them "a mistake and an error in judgement" and apologized for his actions.