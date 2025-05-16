Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Wabanaki-led nonprofit returns to Waldo County with new permanent home

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published May 16, 2025 at 7:14 AM EDT
Niweskok: From the Stars to Seeds purchased the former Waldo County farm for $1.8 million earlier this year. The former horse and cattle farm features wetlands, forest and pasture.
Photo courtesy of Niweskok: From the Stars to Seeds
Niweskok: From the Stars to Seeds purchased the former Waldo County farm for $1.8 million earlier this year. The former horse and cattle farm features wetlands, forest and pasture.

A Wabanaki-led nonprofit is converting a 245-acre farm in Waldo County into a base for food sovereignty.

Niweskok: From the Stars to Seeds purchased the property for $1.8 million earlier this year. The former horse and cattle farm features wetlands, forest and pasture.

Alivia Moore, a Penobscot Nation citizen and one of the group's co-directors, said the project has been a return home.

"For us (this) was also an invitation for us to broaden our circle of friends and to like have a very specific invitation, a very specific ask of more folks to be in support of our leadership and the work we were doing and what we were envisioning," Moore said.

The organization said the location on the coast is particularly significant, as the Wabanaki people have been pushed out of their territory there.

Located on Goose River, the property is ecologically diverse, with wetlands, forest and pasture. Sikwani Dana, a Penobscot Nation citizen and one of the co-directors, said before now, the group has had to travel to host its programs.

"So if we were doing a blueberry harvest, we would go to the blueberry barrens," Dana said. "If we were doing a clam harvest, we go to the ocean. And whatever sort of project or workshop we were doing, we were traveling to that. Now we have a land base, which means that we have so much more opportunity to do other things."
Tags
Environment and Outdoors WabanakiPenobscot Nation
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion