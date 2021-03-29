-
The Penobscot Nation is calling on the city of Bangor to take down a monument honoring a Portuguese explorer from the city's waterfront.Tribal Ambassador…
Washington's NFL team is shedding the "Redskins'' name and logo after recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to…
BANGOR, Maine - The Bangor City Council is scheduled to discuss a proposal from the Penobscot Nation to remove a controversial monument. Bangor Daily News…
The tribal ambassador of the Penobscot Nation says she and others will keep up the pressure to retire Skowhegan High School's "Indians" mascot, despite…
This week, Maine lawmakers will consider the nomination of Jerry Reid to lead the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.A former natural resources…
A long simmering debate over Skowhegan High School's use of an ‘Indian’ mascot is once again headed for a showdown.Three years after the local school…
BANGOR, Maine - A Maine tribal nation is fighting a federal judge's move to allow the Environmental Protection Agency to rework former President Obama's…
OLD TOWN, Maine - An American Indian tribe in Maine will have access to an expansion of a federal government program that provides tribes with access to…
For the last 153 years, the University of Maine campus has occupied the traditional territory of the Penobscot Nation. Now the University and the…
The University of Maine and the Penobscot Nation have signed an agreement to help preserve the tribe's cultural heritage.WABI-TV reports officials from…