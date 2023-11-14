© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine tribes get federal funds for habitat restoration

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST
In this May 18, 2015 photo, Marie Harnois, a member of the Passamaquoddy Indian tribe, uses a dip net to fish for baby eels, known as elvers, on the Penobscot River in Bangor, Maine. Members of Maines four federally recognized American Indian tribes are regrouping just as a tribal effort to forge a fishery management pact with state regulators is faltering. The tribes proposed an ambitious bill that called for regulators and tribes to craft memorandums of agreement about managing marine resources.

The Penobscot Indian Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians are among those awarded America the Beautiful grants Tuesday from the Department of the Interior and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

The Penobscot Nation was awarded $5 million to conduct habitat assessments of moose, wood turtles, and vernal pools, and improve fish passage for brook trout and Atlantic salmon. The funds will also restore riparian habitat and aquatic connectivity through the replacement of five stream crossings. The projects aim to strengthen traditional tribal lifeways by restoring fish and wildlife habitat throughout tribal land in the Penobscot River watershed

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians was awarded $1.6 million to fund river restoration projects in the Wolastoq-St. John watershed.

America the Beautiful, launched by the Biden Administration two years ago, set the nation’s first-ever goal to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
Environment and Outdoors Penobscot NationHoulton Band of Maliseet Indians
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
