© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Penobscot Nation and Conservation Law Foundation appeal to stop Juniper Ridge Landfill expansion

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 13, 2024 at 7:28 PM EST
Trash at the Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town waits to be compacted in this file photo from Jan. 19, 2022.
Linda Coan O'Kresik
/
via BDN
Trash at the Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town waits to be compacted in this file photo from Jan. 19, 2022. 

The Penobscot Nation and Conservation Law Foundation have filed an appeal in Superior Court to stop the expansion of the Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town.

In October the state concluded that the expansion was in the public's interest and set several conditions that Casella Waste Management must meet to move forward with the project.

Alexandra St. Pierre of the Conservation Law Foundation said the expansion runs contrary to the state's waste management goals, which prioritize reduction of waste volume and using landfills.

"Our goal here is to ensure that the decision is consistent with environmental justice and with the solid waste hierarchy as the law requires," St. Pierre said.

The Penobscot Nation and CLF said that in its finding, the state failed to guarantee the safety of residents and the environment.

They argue that harmful exposure to PFAS in the landfill's leachate, air pollution and contamination of the Penobscot River will all increase.

"And we're really hoping we'll get adequate consideration for the issues that we raised and that the people actually themselves are considered and that environmental justice is implemented," St. Pierre said.

The DEP said it is unable to comment on pending litigation.
Tags
Courts and Crime Juniper Ridge LandfillPenobscot Nation
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet