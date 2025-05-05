Environmental advocates, Penobscot Nation citizens rally against Juniper Ridge landfill expansion

More than 50 environmental advocates and Penobscot Nation citizens rallied on the banks of the Penobscot River in Old Town yesterday against the proposed expansion of the Juniper Ridge Landfill.

Casella Waste Management, which operates the state-owned landfill, is seeking to expand its capacity and extend its contract. Last year, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection ruled the expansion met state public benefit criteria, although the Penobscot Nation and Conservation Law Foundation are appealing that decision in Superior Court.

The Penobscot Nation and environmental groups have raised concerns about the landfill storing out-of-state waste and polluting the surrounding area.

Darren Ranco is a Penobscot Nation citizen and chair of Native American Programs at the University of Maine.

"Penobscot people will never give up, will never stop caring — no matter what the state does, no matter what Casella does, we will be here fighting," Ranco said.

Ed Spencer with Don't Waste Maine said the situation is reaching a critical mass.

"The state, the town, they got forced into doing a bad deal," Spencer said. "It was like, 'Here, sign this.' Well, the deal is up. You know, it's coming up, coming to an end. So let's finish it, and let's steer this in the direction that's sustainable and just."

Spencer also cited pending bills that would require legislative approval for Juniper Ridge's contract renewal, and require further testing of landfill leachate for PFAS.