Lawmakers consider bill to strengthen Wabanaki studies in schools statewide

Educators and advocates from across Maine are urging state lawmakers to strengthen Wabanaki studies in K-12 schools in Maine.

A bill from state Rep. Laurie Osher would create a Wabanaki studies specialist position within the Maine Department of Education

At a public hearing before the Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs yesterday, proponents testified that although Maine has required Wabanaki studies instruction for more than 20 years, it has not been enforced.

Kaya Lolar, a Penobscot Nation citizen, said more support for implementation is long overdue.

"It has been written in law, as many have mentioned, from LD 291, that Wabanaki Studies must be taught in all Maine schools since one year before I was born," she said. "And here I stand, a month away from graduating college, fighting to make this a reality. This should not be the case."

A 2022 report from the Abbe Museum, ACLU of Maine, Wabanaki Alliance and the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission found that some schools do little to meet the requirements, and there has been little oversight to enforce the law.

Jill Tompkins is a citizen of the Penobscot Nation and executive director of the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission.

"LD 1494, an Act to Strengthen the Teaching of Wabanaki Studies in Maine Schools, possibly should be called an Act to Finally get Wabanaki Studies Taught in Maine Schools," she said. "Maine identified an educational need, yet has neglected to meet it. This bill will go partway to filling the vacuum."

There was no testimony in opposition to the bill, although the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association testified neither for nor against, highlighting concerns about the possible costs and impacts on school curriculum.