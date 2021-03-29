-
A new report is proposing sweeping changes in the way Maine’s tribes interact with state government. The findings come from a task force charged with…
A state task force made up of lawmakers and tribal leaders is drafting a report recommending changes to the Land Claims Settlement Act that has often led…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that will change the Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day. Maine now joins seven other…
Gov. Janet Mills says she is working to nominate several members to the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission (MITSC) after years of vacancies that have…