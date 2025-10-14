New report says full Wabanaki sovereignty would boost tribal and state economies

A new report from the Maine Center of Economic Policy argues that recognizing the full sovereignty of the Wabanaki nations would be an economic boon to the whole state.

The tribes' autonomy is currently limited by a 1980s settlement act.

Full sovereignty could eventually add $330 million annually to the state's GDP, and create 2,700 jobs, according to the report.

Author James Myall said that's because tribes with full sovereignty can invest in more innovative development projects and receive more federal funding.

And he said the benefits extend beyond tribal groups.

"There are examples of different enterprises that tribes have engaged with around the country that help to create jobs, not just for tribal members, but also people in neighboring communities," he said. "And I think that's a particularly important piece for Maine, where our tribal communities are in the most rural parts of the state, and often the places where they would really welcome some of that outside investment."

Ari Snider / Maine Public Frozen brook trout from Mi'kmaq Farms' hatchery in coolers during a food exchange with the Somali Bantu community in 2023.

Myall added that tribal-run enterprises are more deeply rooted in local communities than most corporations.

"They have very deep ties to the land, and they don't move away again at the latest — the next kind of shiny thing that comes along," he said.

Myall said Maine could start by implementing the recommendations of a 2020 state task force on tribal relations. Those include recognizing tribal jurisdiction over hunting and fishing on tribal land, allowing tribes to operate casinos and making it easier for the Wabanaki nations to acquire land.

In 2023, Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bipartisan bill to allow Maine's tribes to benefit from more federal laws and programs, saying the legislation would spark legal uncertainty and lead to years of litigation.