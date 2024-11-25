© 2024 Maine Public

University of Pennsylvania identifies Wabanaki human remains in its collection

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 25, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST
School children interact with artwork on display at the Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven, Connecticut in March. The museum has made a number of items in its collection available for repatriation.
Diane Bondareff / AP for Yale Peabody Museum
/
via BDN
School children interact with artwork on display at the Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven, Connecticut in March. The Peabody Museum also identified Native American remains in its collection with ties to the Wabanaki Nations this month.

The University of Pennsylvania has identified Native American human remains in its collection with ties to the Wabanaki Nations, which could soon be returned.

The remains include a skull belonging to someone who the museum believes was a woman older than 50.

According to a federal notice published Monday, the remains were removed sometime before 1839 from a cemetery near the Androscoggin River, about 20 miles from what is now Brunswick.

The remains were later obtained by Bowdoin College, then transferred to the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia in 1853, before finally ending up at the Penn Museum in 1966.

Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, the museum has determined there is a connection between the remains and the Wabanaki Nations.

The remains could be repatriated on or after December 26.

This follows a similar notice from Yale University's Peabody Museum earlier this month.
Maine WabanakiNative American
