Yale museum may return items to Wabanaki Nations next month

Yale University's Peabody Museum said human remains and other items taken from Maine more than seventy years ago may soon be returned to the Wabanaki Nations.

According to two notices in the Federal Register, the museum has established a connection between the Wabanaki Nations and the human remains, which were removed from a shell mound near Oak Point on Deer Isle around 1950.

Eight funerary objects taken from several areas of Hancock, Knox and Penobscot Counties around 1915 may also be repatriated.

Maulian Bryant, executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance, said that indigenous communities are often discussed only in a historical context — making it seem acceptable to study them like artifacts. And that makes repatriation efforts that much more important.

"When we have efforts like this to bring these relatives home and to kind of restore that connection, it's so good for our people because it gives validity to the idea that we're living and breathing and worthy of that wholeness that comes from having our ancestors back with us," she said.

If a request for repatriation of the objects and remains is made, the items could be returned as soon as December 12.

In a statement, the museum said it is "dedicated to realizing our goals regarding consultation and repatriation through meaningful relationships with our Tribal partners."