Standish community holds vigil to celebrate life of 5-year-old hit and killed by school bus

Dozens of community members gathered in Standish on Saturday to celebrate the life of Simon Gonzalez, the 5-year-old who was hit and killed by a school bus earlier this week.

Vigil attendees brought flowers, lit candles and released yellow balloons, Simon's favorite color, at the boat launch downtown.

Lisa Quade, a friend of Simon’s family, spoke at the gathering.

"Those of you who had the privilege of knowing Simon know that he was like a little sunbeam. He was a little boy that had a smile. He was a boy that always was looking out for everyone in his family and cared for everyone," Quade said.

"I have a five-year-old, and, you know, there's no way this can't hit you," said Tabitha Pangman, who owns Crescendo School of Performing Arts in Standish.

Simon's death is the second fatal school bus crash involving a student in recent weeks. It comes after a 12-year-boy old died last month in Rockland after being hit by a school bus.