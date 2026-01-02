Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine set another new record for tickborne diseases reported in 2025

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published January 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, a carrier of Lyme disease.
James Gathany/AP
/
U.S. Centers for Disease Control
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, a carrier of Lyme disease.

Once again, Maine set a new record in the number of tickborne disease cases reported across the state in 2025.

About 3,653 cases of Lyme disease were reported in 2025, according to preliminary data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That's nearly 400 more cases than in 2024, and breaking another record set the year before.

Cases of other tick-borne diseases, including Babesiosis and Anaplasmosis, also increased and set new highs.

The data show the rate of tickborne diseases, particularly Lyme disease, was especially high among Mainers in the midcoast.

Ticks tend to live in grassy or wooded areas. State officials say people should take precautions to reduce their exposure to ticks during all times of the year, by wearing long-sleeved clothing, using repellant and checking clothing and gear for ticks after being outside.
