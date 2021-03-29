-
Maine saw a record 2,079 Lyme disease cases in the state last year. The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) says that number could continue to climb as…
-
Maine health officials are reporting a surge in cases of two tickborne diseases. The Maine Center for Disease Control says that as of October 1, it's…
-
The devastating toll of ticks on New England’s moose herd has caused the region’s population to shrink, and experts worry it could get worse with climate…
-
This week Maine Public is focusing coverage on climate change, and threats it poses to Maine and to the planet. Among those threats is an increasing…
-
The Maine Center For Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed another case of the tick-borne virus Powassan. Health officials say the adult who contracted…
-
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has introduced legislation that would authorize $100 million for the prevention and treatment of tick-borne illnesses. She says…
-
Cases of tick-borne disease in Maine declined in 2018. A little more than 1300 cases of Lyme disease were reported to the Maine Center for Disease…
-
Curious about the number of tick borne diseases in your county or town? A new web-based dashboard on the Maine Tracking Network provides daily updates on…
-
New England's hot summer might be helping keep the ticks that carry Lyme disease at bay.The Northeastern states — which are some of the worst for Lyme in…
-
The tick-borne disease anaplasmosis continues to be a concern after a spike in the disease last year, says state epidemiologist Dr. Siiri Bennett.Bennett…