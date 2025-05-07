Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Deer tick populations further solidify footing in Maine; ecologists monitor for new species

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 7, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT
CDC
The chart shows tick sizes of the blacklegged tick (deer tick), long star tick, and dog tick.

Vector ecologists at the MaineHealth Institute for Research say there's good news and bad news when it comes to tick populations in the state and the diseases they carry.

The bad news is that even though ticks may be top of mind during warm weather, they're remaining active well into December. And deer tick populations are established in every county in Maine except Aroostook, said vector ecologist Chuck Lubelczyk.

The good news, he said, is that Maine still does not have any established populations of the aggressive lone star tick, which carries a bacteria that can cause an allergy to red meat.

"They potentially could make it here in the next five years," Lubelczyk said. "We certainly are on the lookout for them because they are a game-changer if they get established."

Lubelczyk said it's important for landowners to take steps to reduce tick populations.

"Every landowner that has ticks on their property and is not doing something to knock those ticks back are essentially helping the tick population to grow in their area," he said.

Those steps can include removing invasive plants that are favored habitat for ticks, and placing tick-control tubes in yards.
deer ticks
Patty Wight
