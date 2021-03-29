-
The state Center for Disease Control is urging the public to take precautions to prevent exposure to tick-related diseases. That’s because October and…
-
This week Maine Public is focusing coverage on climate change, and threats it poses to Maine and to the planet. Among those threats is an increasing…
-
A serious tick-borne disease — other than Lyme — has established itself in southern Maine. Researchers from the Maine Medical Research Institute in…
-
By Michael Casey, The Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. — The drought conditions that have gripped much of the Northeastern U.S. this summer appear to have a…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - October is the peak season for adult deer ticks in Maine, and Lyme disease researchers at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute…