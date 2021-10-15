© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Fall is peak time for deer ticks in Maine. Here's how to take precautions

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 15, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
Lyme disease is spread by deer ticks like this one. A study finds that some people can be reinfected many times with the bacteria that cause the disease.
Fall is peak time for deer tick activity in Maine, and the state CDC is urging residents and visitors to take precautions to limit exposure.

Deer ticks are found in wooded, leafy, shrubby areas, including yards, and can transmit several diseases. Lyme disease and anaplasmosis are the most common, with 1,054 and 559 cases reported so far this year, respectively.

But a record 163 cases of babesiosis have been reported this year, as well as three cases of Powassan encephalitis.

Symptoms of tickborne diseases include body aches, chills, headache, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Lyme disease can also cause a bull's eye rash around a tick bite.

To avoid contact, the CDC recommends wearing repellent as well as light colored clothing that covers arms with pants tucked into socks. Tick checks should be performed after any outdoor activity.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
