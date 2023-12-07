As Maine sees record number of Lyme cases, health officials urge precautions through the winter

Maine has seen a record number of Lyme disease cases this year, according to the state Center for Disease Control.

There have been more than 2,700 cases so far. That tops last year's record of a little more than 2,600 cases.

This year, the Maine CDC also recorded a record five cases of Powassan virus.

Deer ticks can be active anytime the temperature is above freezing, and health officials are urging people to take precautions through the winter to prevent bites.

