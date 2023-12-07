© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
As Maine sees record number of Lyme cases, health officials urge precautions through the winter

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, a carrier of Lyme disease. Preliminary indicators show Lyme disease abating during the summer of 2018 in New England, and public health authorities said they are finding fewer ticks in the environment.
James Gathany/AP
/
U.S. Centers for Disease Control
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, a carrier of Lyme disease. Preliminary indicators show Lyme disease abating during the summer of 2018 in New England, and public health authorities said they are finding fewer ticks in the environment.

Maine has seen a record number of Lyme disease cases this year, according to the state Center for Disease Control.

There have been more than 2,700 cases so far. That tops last year's record of a little more than 2,600 cases.

This year, the Maine CDC also recorded a record five cases of Powassan virus.

Deer ticks can be active anytime the temperature is above freezing, and health officials are urging people to take precautions through the winter to prevent bites.
Patty Wight
