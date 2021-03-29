-
A recent report from the National Center for Disease Control indicates Lyme disease is 10 times more prevalent than previously thought. But the findings…
-
Maine saw a record 2,079 Lyme disease cases in the state last year. The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) says that number could continue to climb as…
-
A U.S. Senate committee is advancing a proposal from Sen. Susan Collins to improve research about Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections.Collins, a…
-
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has introduced legislation that would authorize $100 million for the prevention and treatment of tick-borne illnesses. She says…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Public health officials in Maine say now is the time for residents to start taking precautions to avoid Lyme disease in the state. The…
-
Cases of tick-borne disease in Maine declined in 2018. A little more than 1300 cases of Lyme disease were reported to the Maine Center for Disease…
-
New England's hot summer might be helping keep the ticks that carry Lyme disease at bay.The Northeastern states — which are some of the worst for Lyme in…
-
The tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on the rise in Maine.According to the Maine Center for Disease Control, the number of cases of the disease has grown…
-
After a seeming respite from Lyme disease earlier this year, the number of cases in Maine has surged.There have been more than 1,300 cases of Lyme disease…
-
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ The Central Massachusetts Lyme Foundation is holding its second-annual conference this weekend. Saturday's conference will explore…