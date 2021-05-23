© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Ticks Back With A Vengeance In Maine This Spring

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A late-summer drought virtually eliminated ticks in parts of New England, but they're back with a vengeance this spring.

Dog ticks, which do not carry Lyme disease, have been especially active since early spring in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The busy spring for ticks has been sending more people to the emergency room in Maine. The state reported 176 tick-related emergency department visits for the week that ended May 16. Last year, that same week saw 91 tick-related ER visits.

