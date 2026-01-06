Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Study finds public medical school not financially feasible

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:51 PM EST
In this May 11, 2016 photo, University of Massachusetts Medical School nursing student Morgan Brescia, right, and others attend a simulation of treatment for a patient coping with addiction during class at the medical school in Worcester, Mass.
Elise Amendola
/
Associated Press File
In this May 11, 2016 photo, University of Massachusetts Medical School nursing students attend a simulation of treatment for a patient coping with addiction during class at the medical school in Worcester, Mass.

A new study from the University of Maine finds that establishing a public medical school in Penobscot County would not be financially feasible.

The report, done at the request of the legislature, confirms that Maine has a physician shortage, especially in primary care and rural communities, as well as an aging workforce and limited medical training capacity.

But it finds that the financial burden of establishing a public medical school is high, estimated at $250 million in start-up costs, and tens of millions in sustained operating support. When combined with limited medical residency options and other financial constraints facing Maine health care, the report concludes that a medical school is "not prudent at this time."

The report also finds that Maine produces one-third the national average rate of medical school applicants, and that most graduates from the state's two private medical programs ultimately leave Maine to practice in other states.

It recommends reassessing the feasibility of a public medical school within three years.
