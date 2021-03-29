-
University of Maine System officials say they're putting COVID-19 testing on pause at two campuses in order to fix technical problems that have led to…
UMS Trustees Vote To Remove Name Of President Who Supported Eugenics From BuildingThe University of Maine received authorization Monday to remove the name of a former president - and leading advocate for eugenics - from a lecture hall…
ORONO, Maine - Police say a University of Maine student drowned on Saturday after jumping off a bridge in Orono. Police say the 19-year-old jumped into…
The National Science Foundation is providing University of Maine with almost $3 million for graduate research about the Arctic.Maine's two U.S. senators,…
PORTLAND, Maine - University of Maine students are returning to campus for the first time since being sent home in March. Monday marked the start of…
UMaine's Orono Campus Is About To Become One Of The Busiest COVID Testing Sites In The RegionThe University of Maine Orono campus is about to become one of the busiest COVID-19 testing sites in the region this week, as 6,000 students return to…
On the same day that three students at the University of Maine in Orono have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the university system also announced…
Three University of Maine students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.That’s according to UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy who, in…
The University of Maine's effort to pioneer floating offshore wind technology took a $100 million leap forward Wednesday with the announcement that two…
The University of Maine has received a patent for a process to create more environmentally friendly construction materials using a slurry of tiny…