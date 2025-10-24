UMaine system enrollment up despite slight declines at two largest universities

The University of Maine System saw slight enrollment growth this year overall. But its two largest institutions, the University of Maine at Orono and the University of Southern Maine, saw slight declines.

Sara Abronze, president of the Universities of Maine Professional Staff Association, said not all students are enrolled full time and do not help make up the budget gaps a lot of universities are seeing.

"While it's great to celebrate the positive enrollment trends, I don't think these enrollment trends have the same positive financial aspect that that we wish it had," said Abronze.

Most of the increased enrollment across the system is concentrated at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, due to an online program with over 3,000 enrolled students.

Abronze said that the overall enrollment numbers are slightly lower than predicted, which has made already tight budgets tighter.

"I think we did budget, you know, too much of an increase this year, or expect too much of an increase this year, it is always a guess whether or not we're going to meet the enrollment trends," she said.